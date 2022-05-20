Paris Police Report For Friday (May 20)

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700-block of Hubbard Thursday morning at 11:08. Officers found an 18-year-old man lying in the road with multiple gunshots, and they transported the victim to PRMC for treatment. Witnesses saw two black males running from the scene after the shooting, and they identified a male juvenile suspect that they wanted for questioning. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 500-block of SE 10th St at 4:46 Thursday afternoon. The victims said someone had entered their carport and taken a push-type lawnmower, leaf blower, and a set of aluminum ramps. The victims had pictures of the suspect on a surveillance camera. They identified the suspect, who has at least two prior convictions for theft, and now has a warrant for his arrest.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (May 19).