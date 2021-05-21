Paris Police Report For Friday (May 21)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3500-block of Ruby Way at 8:01 Thursday morning. The victim reported that the unknown suspects broke a window on a 2002 White Chevrolet and stole a shotgun. The incident is under investigation.

Thursday morning at 8:14, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 700-block of SE 19th St. The owner reported that someone entered the business by crawling through a window and ransacking the building. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud via telephone who reported that someone used his identity to purchase an ATV. The victim said that they bought it in Paris on March 20, 2021. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a fraud at 4:02 Thursday afternoon in the 3700-block of Bonham St. The manager reported that a known person entered the store the previous evening and used a fake $100 bill to make a purchase. The person then requested and received money for a second phony bill. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested no persons on May 20, 2021.