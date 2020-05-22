Paris Police Report For Friday (May 22)

Desiree Ann Diggs

Desiree Ann Diggs, 36, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a Parole violation warrant. Diggs was processed and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a forgery at 8:55 Thursday morning in the 2000-block of Bonham. The suspects left after passing a fake $100 bill to pay for an order. Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in the 400-block of NE 12th. Officers obtained a search warrant for a house. In residence, police found evidence where someone could make counterfeit money. Police have not arrested anyone, and the investigation continues.

At 9:04 Thursday morning, Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary. The incident occurred in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Rd. The victim reported that he had left the residence to go to the store and, upon his return, observed two people that he knew exiting the house. The victim reported he was missing a ring and some cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (May 21).