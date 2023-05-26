Paris Police Report For Friday (May 26)

Danny Crossland

Thursday afternoon at 4:27, officers and Texas Rangers responded to the 2800 block of Stillhouse Rd. where they arrested Danny Crossland on warrants out of Louisiana. Louisiana wanted Crossland for Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. Both charges are Felonies. Crossland was booked and placed in jail.

Harold Williams

Thursday night before 8:00, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Main. The owner had a traffic warrant, and the driver was Harold Williams, with a passenger Tammy Muoneke. They arrested Williams and discovered he had “Crack” cocaine on his person and some thrown from the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia. Officers determined Williams was selling or trading the narcotics for personal gain. He was booked and placed in jail. Moeneke, the female passenger, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested six, and answered 111 calls for service on May 25, 2023.