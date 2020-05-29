Paris Police Report For Friday (May 29)

Larry Nowell

A Pedestrian stop in the 100-block of Pine Bluff resulted in the arrest of Larry Nowell. Allegedly, he had possession of narcotics. Officers arrested him for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and transported him to Lamar County Jail.

Officers went to a residence in the 1200-block of 24th SE on a Burglary of a Residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Aaron Ethridge

A traffic stop in the 300-block of E. Provine resulted in the arrest of Aaron Ethridge for Possession of Controlled Substance after finding him in possession of narcotics. He was processed and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Jimmy Jarimillo | Eric Garcia

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of the 2600-block of N. Main after observing traffic violations. Officers discovered the passenger, Jimmy Jarimillo, had possession of various narcotics and illegal substances. They arrested Jarimillo and the driver, Eric Garcia, on charges stemming from the property and intent to distribute the drugs.

Duston Delarosa

A person flagged down Paris Police Officers in the 1200-block of SE 24th st in regards to a disturbance. The suspect, Duston Delarosa, fled the scene in a vehicle. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody after he displayed a handgun. They charged Delarosa with Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Aggravated Assault against Public Servant, and Evading Arrest in a vehicle. He was processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Billy Sims

Officers were working a disturbance in the 100-block of E. Booth when a vehicle disturbance/reckless driving occurred within their view. The suspect fled the scene and attempted to elude officers in the vehicle. After a short pursuit, Billy Sims was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a car.

Ronald Glen Anderson

Officers served a warrant on NW 30th St and arrested Ronald Glen Anderson for Aggravated Assault of a Child. He was booked without incident and transferred to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 142 calls for service and arrested eight persons on May 28, 2020.