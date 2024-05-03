Paris Police Report For Friday, May 3

Thursday morning at 9:25, during weekly scheduled inspections, a buyer-victim brought a 2022 Toyota Camry to an Investigator with the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force for assistance with a title determined as a “fake” by a Tag Office. During the vehicle inspection, the Investigator determined that the seller had sold the buyer-victim a stolen vehicle. The owner had reported the Camry stolen to the Houston Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday at 2:31 pm, Paris Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of NE 3rd Street on a vehicle for not having a front license plate and made contact with the driver, Fazion Terrell Morgan, 31. Morgan had three active felony warrants out of Lamar County, resulting from incidents reported to Paris PD in March of 2023, wherein someone had stolen tractor-trucks and truck trailers from the 2400 block of South Church Street. They booked Morgan for one Count of Theft of Property over $2,500 but under $30,000 and two Counts of Theft of Property over $30,000 but under $150,000.

On Thursday, May 2, the Paris Police Department responded to 72 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and initiated 15 Traffic Stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer