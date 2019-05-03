Paris Police Report For Friday (May 3)

Kimberly Ann McGowen

K9 Cupa was utilized to search a shelter for narcotics in the 400-block of SW 4th St Thursday afternoon at 2:23. Cupa alerted to possible drugs inside the room of Kimberly Ann McGowen, of Lamar County. During the search for the narcotics, McGowen had methamphetamine inside her purse. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern Thursday afternoon at 12:48. The family of Tyvodrean Davereus Williams, 22, of Paris, was concerned because they had not seen nor heard from him since Monday which is out of his regular routine. It is unknown if he is driving a vehicle. There was no cause reported that indicated that Williams was in any danger. The Police Department just wants to know where he is so that they can check his welfare. If someone knows, they can call the Police Department at 903-784-6688.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2800-block of N. Main Friday morning at 1:31. Reportedly, the mother of the owner of a 2004 Silver Dodge pick-up said that she was to pick the vehicle up from this location to be taken to a local body shop for repair. When she arrived, it was missing. Other officers had responded to a one-vehicle accident Friday morning at 1:21 in the 1500-block of NW 7th and found the vehicle involved was the missing vehicle. The incidents are under investigation.

Melissa Marie Martinez | Cameron Steel Lewis

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1000-block of E. Washington Thursday afternoon at 5:52. Melissa Marie Martinez, 37, and Cameron Steele Lewis, 34, were found in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, an illegal shotgun, marijuana, prescription pills, and various items of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous drug. Martinez also had an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant. A third person was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez and Lewis are awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested 13 people on Thursday (May 2).