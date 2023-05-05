Paris Police Report For Friday (May 5)

Holly Caffey

An officer worked a security check in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning and talked with Holly Caffey. Caffey had possession of drug paraphernalia within her vehicle, and the officer found narcotics and other drug paraphernalia. She was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, booked, and transported to Lamar County Jail.

At approximately 5:40 pm Thursday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200-block of Brame St. The victim said a Hispanic female, later identified as Maria Garza, had fired a handgun at the house. When the officers arrived in the area, Garza fled on foot, and they apprehended her in the 400-block of SE 3rd St. Officers advised there was a bullet hole in the residence of the initial call. They arrested Garza for Deadly Conduct and Evading Arrest and recovered the firearm. They charged Garza with Deadly Conduct; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Poss Controlled Substance; Evading Arrest, and Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information. Garza was later found to possess narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, stolen checks, and a Criminal History revealed that she was also a convicted felon. At the time of booking, she was uncooperative. No photo is available.

Noah Jackson | Breanna Wolfe

Thursday at 5:19 pm, officers stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of Lamar Avenue. They made contact with Noah Jackson and Breanna Wolfe and smelled Marijuana. A search revealed a handgun with the serial number defaced and more Marijuana. Jackson was arrested for a Warrant out of Fannin County, Tampering with Identifying numbers, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. They arrested Wolfe for Possession of Marijuana and took them to the Lamar County Jail.

An officer stopped a driver for no seatbelt at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of E. Grove St. A warrant check revealed the Austin Parole Board wanted the driver, Richard Devante Willams, for Aggravated Robbery Escape Felon. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested six, and answered 101 calls for service on May 4, 2023.