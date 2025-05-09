ETB Hiring Header
Paris Police Report For Friday, May 9

On Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Graham St. for an equipment violation. They made contact with Frances Renee Thacker, 58, the driver. Thacker permitted officers to search the vehicle and admitted to having narcotics on her person. They found drugs in her pocket, purse, and the car. Officers arrested Thacker for Possession of a Controlled Substance over one gram under four grams and processed her without incident.

Officers made 18 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and responded to 109 calls for service during this reporting period.
Captain John T. Bull

El jueves, los oficiales detuvieron un vehículo en la cuadra 1300 de Graham St. por una violación de equipo. Se pusieron en contacto con Frances Renee Thacker, de 58 años, la conductora. Thacker permitió que los oficiales registraran el vehículo y admitió tener narcóticos en su persona. Encontraron drogas en su bolsillo, bolso y en el auto. Los oficiales arrestaron a Thacker por posesión de una sustancia controlada de más de un gramo y la procesaron sin incidentes.

Los oficiales hicieron 18 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a tres adultos y respondieron a 109 llamadas de servicio durante este período de informe.
Capitán John T. Bull

