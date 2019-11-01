Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 1)

Shawn Armentrout | Kelsey Durham

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers stopped a vehicle for a city ordinance violation in the 2300-block of East Cherry. They arrested Shawn Armentrout, the driver, and the passenger as Kelsey Durham. Durham had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County, and his vehicle had several baggies of methamphetamine. Officers arrested both because Durham had outstanding warrants. Both are in jail.

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers made contact with a suspicious person in the 3700-block of Lamar Avenue. Charles Yates had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County, and officers transported him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 141 calls for service and arrested three people in the last 24 hour period ending Thursday (Oct 31).