Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 18)

Marcus Wayne Hampton

Thursday afternoon at 5:00, officers worked a warrant arrest in the 700-block of SE 13th and arrested Marcus Wayne Hampton, 49, of Paris. Hampton was transported to the Paris City Jail, booked, and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Carl Daniel White

Thursday evening at 6:19, officers worked a suspicious person in the 500-block of Lamar. Carl Daniel White, 39, of Paris, reported that someone chased him. White told the officer that he had an outstanding Pardon and Parole Violation Felony Warrant. He was booked and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Jalen Dejuan Wallace

At 10:53 pm Thursday, Paris police worked an open line 9-1-1 call with a female screaming and crying. The victim ran out of the front door, and they found Jalen Dejuan Wallace, 24, of Paris, hiding in the corner of a bedroom. They arrested Wallace for Assault, Family Violence, Impeding Breath, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint, Possession of Marijuana, and an outstanding Lamar County Motion to Revoke– Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Warrant.

The Paris Police Department responded to 55 calls for service and arrested four adults on Thursday (Nov 17).