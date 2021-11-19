Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 19)

Violet Francis Gillean

Officers served a warrant in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286 and arrested Violet Francis Gillean on a Lamar County Warrant for Child Abuse/Neglect and False Report a Third-Degree Felony. They booked and transported her to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a Burglary of Business in the 1200-block of SW 19th. The investigation is ongoing.

Police worked on another residential burglary in the 600-block of NW 4. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 121 calls for service and made six arrests on Thursday (Nov 18).

