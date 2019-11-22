Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 22)

Maranda McCulloch

Paris Police Detectives stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of Pine Bluff and identified the driver as Maranda McCulloch. McCulloch had an outstanding Federal Conspiracy warrant, a bond surrender warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, and possession of drug paraphernalia warrant out of this department. McCulloch was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Joshua Johnson

Paris Police responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of the Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who stated Joshua Johnson had assaulted her and attempted to take her phone. The victim then drove her vehicle to the Police Department to get away, and Johnson followed. Johnson then intentionally rammed the victim from behind. The victim was able to make it to the Police Department, and Johnson continued to follow her. Officers placed Johnson under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and put him in jail.

Paris Police responded to 144 calls for service and arrested three people over the past twenty-four hour period ending on Thursday (Nov 21).