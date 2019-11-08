Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 8)

3 days ago

Chey Narak

Chey Narak, 44, of Paris, turned himself over to the Police Department Thursday morning at 7:04 on a felony warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence. The order stemmed from an October 9 investigation where two children tested positive for narcotics. Officers later transferred Narak to the Lamar County Jail.

Charles Coleman

Paris Police responded to shots fired call near Booker T. Washington Homes at 9:25 Thursday morning. The complainant described the suspect, and officers located Charles Coleman, 68, of Paris, and found him in possession of a pistol. Officers charged Coleman with discharging a firearm in a public place. He also had a felony conviction, and they added possession of a firearm by a felon.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday (November 7).

