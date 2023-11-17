Paris Police Report For Friday, November 17

Brian Joseph Clark

Thursday morning at 11:37, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver was Brian Joseph Clark. He had no proof of insurance, nor did Clark produce a valid Drivers License. A pat down of Clark resulted in the locating of narcotics as well as a large amount of cash. A subsequent inventory of the vehicle located further large amounts of drugs, leading officers to believe that Clark was selling the product as opposed to using it personally. They arrested Clark for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree Felony. He was booked and placed in jail.

On patrol Thursday at 8:16 am in the 1200 block of Graham St., officers observed two juveniles making unlawful entry into a vehicle. They confronted the two identified after one had attempted to give false information on his identity. A local educator happened to be passing by and knew the two. Due to the suspects being juveniles and the vehicle owner unable to locate anything missing from the vehicle, they released them to their parents. They referred the case to the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested one, and answered 91 calls for service on Thursday, November 16.