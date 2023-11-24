Paris Police Report For Friday, November 24

Thursday afternoon at 12:22, Paris EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a significant single-car accident in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road, which resulted in one Fatality. A 2004 Pontiac four-door traveling northwest on Jefferson veered off of the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop. The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, and on officers’ arrival, flames engulfed it. The driver and front passenger escaped, and EMS transported them to Paris Regional Health Hospital. They pronounced a third occupant in the rear seat at the scene. Paris Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is continuing the investigation at this time.

Last Tuesday at 12:59 pm, the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force (MVCPA) assisted a Hunt County Investigator in making a vehicle recovery of a 2021 White GMC Sierra Denali Pickup in Greenville. The MVCPA inspected the GMC, identified the correct VIN, and discovered that the owner had reported the GMC Denali stolen to the Fort Worth Police Department last month. The Task Force notified Fort Worth PD and the owner.

Last Tuesday at 2:56 pm, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 Caliber semi-automatic handgun, which the owner has reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in SE Paris near Hubbard and SE 24th Street, was recovered by another law enforcement agency.

Cassandra Leigh Walker

On Tuesday night at 10:36, a Paris Police Officer arrested Cassandra Leigh Walker, 30, in the 700 Block of West Kaufman Street for a Capias-Credit-Debit Card Abuse Warrant out of Lamar County. They added charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Paris Police Department responded to 56 Calls for Service, Arrested four adults, and made 11 Traffic Stops.