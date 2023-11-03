Paris Police Report For Friday, November 3

Amanda Gail Gilbert | ose Ascencion Ibarra

Officers were in the 1100 block of NE 16th Thursday morning at 10:49, attempting to serve a warrant on Amanda Gail Gilbert. During the attempt, officers made contact with Jose Ascencion Ibarra. Ibarra and Gilbert both had possession of Methamphetamine as well as a firearm. A check revealed that Ibarra and Gilbert were convicted felons. Officers arrested them for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police served Gilbert with the warrant from the board of Pardons and Parole and arrested her. Ibarra was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Lamar County for Failure to register as a sex offender and was charged with that offense as well.

Fisher Kain McCoy

Thursday at 11:46 am, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Oak St. They made contact with Fisher Kain McCoy, who admitted to having assaulted a member of his family and threatening to kill them. McCoy voiced a desire to do so to the family member in plain view of the officer. The victim had apparent injuries. McCoy was placed under arrest for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and put in jail.

Officers investigated a reported assault in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. An individual opened his door when someone was banging on it, and the victim entered his home, claiming to have been assaulted and robbed. Officers responded and did a preliminary investigation of the incident. Officers had already dealt with the “Victim” several times that evening, receiving numerous complaints from him. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment, where, due to his intoxicated state, officers had to warn him about calling 911 multiple times from the hospital. The investigation will continue.

Officers made four traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 109 calls for service on Thursday, November 02.