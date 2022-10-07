Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 07)

The Paris Police Department has reported that during July, August, and September of 2022, sixteen (16) handguns and three (3) rifles were stolen from motor vehicles in Paris. These burglaries occur primarily overnight from unlocked cars parked at residences. Out of the nineteen (19) firearms stolen, one was in a locked vehicle.

Burglary of Motor Vehicles is a severe crime, made even more serious by the theft of firearms- which they use to commit more serious crimes. The Paris Police Department and the Motor Vehicles Crimes Task Force encourage citizens to lock their vehicles, even during quick stops where you leave your vehicle unattended and out of sight. Every firearm stolen from a motor vehicle is a gun in the hand of a criminal. It creates a greater risk to the citizens of our community and the police officers who increasingly come into contact with the now-armed offender. Don’t let someone use your gun to rob, assault, hurt or kill another person.

Responsible gun owners do not leave firearms in vehicles. Equally important is to remove all purses, bags, backpacks, computers, cellphones, and other valuables from your car. Thieves typically look around inside the passenger compartment before taking the risk of entering and burglarizing it. Suppose your vehicle is locked, and there is nothing potentially valuable or tempting for a thief to see inside. In that case, you will be less likely to become a victim of a motor vehicle burglary. Remember: Hide or remove your valuables, lock your vehicle, and do not leave firearms in an unattended vehicle.

Paris Police observed an older male in the area of NW 7th and Bonham around 1:32 Thursday afternoon, making contact with several people in a short period. Officers knew there had been a lot of drug trafficking in the area. When officers attempted to contact the male, he rode away on his bicycle. Officers stopped and detained Laney Gawayne Record, 58. Mr. Record had marijuana and methamphetamine and was arrested, charged with possessing a controlled substance and marijuana, booked, and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Arthur Eugene Sims | James Edward Wallace

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NW 7th Thursday night at 11:42 for a license plate violation. The occupants had open alcoholic beverages and a small baggie of methamphetamine. The driver, James Edward Wallace, 53, of Woodward, Oklahoma, and passenger, Arthur Eugene Sims, 49, of Paris, were arrested, charged with possessing a controlled substance, and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 120 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Oct 6).