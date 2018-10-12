Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 12)

Damon Morris

Thursday Paris Officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of FM 195 in regards to a disturbance. They arrested Damon Morris for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Allegedly he had threatened a family member with a knife. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Police Department was notified by an individual that he had received a counterfeit 20.00 bill in his change from a purchase at a local business in the 1300-block of Clarksville. A report was taken and the counterfeit 20.00 bill was taken into evidence.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief call that occurred in the area of Bywaters Park. A victim’s 2017 Lexus had been damaged intentionally by an unknown suspect. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 80 Calls for service and made seven arrest Thursday (Oct 11).