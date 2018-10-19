Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 19)

6 hours ago

Derrick Wade Jenkins

Paris Police arrested Derrick Wade Jenkins, 47, of Paris, Thursday on a parole violation warrant in the 2600-block of N Main. Jenkins is in Lamar County Jail.

Joshua Ray Temple

Officers arrested Joshua Ray Temple, 29, of Paris, for a warrant charging him with criminal non-support. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

An Illinois’ person, on the phone, told Paris Police that their debit card had been compromised and was used at an ATM in Paris. That occurred Wednesday. It was also used yesterday at an ATM in New Boston. The victim advised that the card had never been stolen and it has a security chip. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested nine people Thursday (Oct 18).

