Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)

David Lee Roth

Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.

Friday morning at 12:09, police responded to the 10-block of NW 23rd. The victim had observed her ex-girlfriend requesting to enter her home. The victim stated that she refused, and the ex-girlfriend became irate and began kicking her parked vehicle’s front right fender. The victim exited her residence to prevent further damage, engaged in a verbal argument, was physically assaulted, and was threatened with a small pistol that the ex-girlfriend pulled from her waistband. The ex-girlfriend left the scene when realizing the victim was calling the police.

The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Oct 20).

