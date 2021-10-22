Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 22)

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2600-block of N. Main at 10:24 Thursday night. The clerk reported that a black male purchased a candy bar and a bag of popcorn and paid for those items with a fake $20 bill. The clerk did not recognize the bill as being fake until sometime after the suspect had left. At about 1:20 Friday morning, the same black male attempted to purchase more candy with another counterfeit 20, but they refused him. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Oct 21).