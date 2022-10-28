Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 28)

Someone stole a motor vehicle in the 1600-block of N. Main Thursday morning at 8:37. The victim reported that a white 2003 Ford F-350 pulling a gooseneck trailer loaded with a dirt racing car had been stolen from that location sometime overnight. Later in the day, police notified Paris that they had located and recovered the trailer and racing car in Oklahoma. The investigation continues.

Thursday afternoon at 4:22, someone broke into a residence in the 2500-block of SE 3rd St. The victim reported that someone had broken a window on the back side of the home to gain entry. They were missing an iPad. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Oct 27).