Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 4)

Aaron Ramon Ethridge

Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 27, of Paris, was observed walking in the 300-block of SW 7th Thursday morning at about 11:00. Officers discovered that Ethridge had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The order stemmed from an incident in June where Ethridge was in an altercation. They arrested Ethridge and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Gabrielle D’Ann Norris

Paris Police arrested Gabrielle D’Ann Norris, 22, Thursday evening at 6:01 at her residence in the 300-block of Stone Ave. Officers responded to an aggravated assault and found that Norris had stabbed another female during an altercation. They later transferred Norris to the Lamar County Jail. Paramedics treated the victim and then released them from a medical facility.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Oct 3).