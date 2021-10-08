Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice

Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 8)

Oscar James Head

Paris Police arrested Oscar James Head, of Paris, at 3:13 Friday morning in the 3200-block of Pine Mill Rd. Officers observed Head walking down the road and identified him due to recent criminal activity in the area. Additionally, Head had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Cory Don Davis

Paris Police arrested Cory Don Davis, 34, of Blossom, in the 1600-block of Clarksville St. at 6:40 Thursday evening. Davis had three outstanding felony warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance, repeat offender, and two misdemeanor warrants charging him with resisting arrest and failure to identify. Davis is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested four persons on Thursday (Oct ).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     