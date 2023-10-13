Paris Police Report For Friday, October 13

Kendall Price Corpus

Officers responded to the 800 block of SW 3rd Thursday afternoon at 3:53 about violating a Protective Order. Officers were aware of a terroristic threat at the residence by Kendall Price Corpus on Wednesday, October 11. They had arrested Corpus, and the victim requested an Emergency Protective Order. Officers confirmed that a magistrate had issued the Emergency Protective Order. Officers located Corpus at the residence and jailed him for violating the protective order. He was booked and retaken to county jail.

Leah Glaze

Thursday morning, just before 2:00, officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 400 block of N. Main St. They found the driver, Leah Glaze, intoxicated. Glaze failed a field sobriety test, and officers arrested her for Driving While Intoxicated. Blood testing revealed alcohol and other intoxicants in her system. Officers located a firearm in Glaze’s vehicle and charged her with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon due to her intoxicated state.

Thursday evening at 7:05, officers responded to the 1100 block of SE 17 regarding an assault. The officer met the victim and a witness, who advised that a known suspect had attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. The victim was uninjured, and the suspect had fled the scene before officers’ arrival. The incident had occurred in the victim’s garage. An investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 83 calls for service on Thursday, October 12.