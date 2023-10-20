Paris Police Report For Friday, October 20

Tracey Janette Brown

Thursday evening at 7:00, officers arrested Tracey Janette Brown in the 3800 block of Lamar for meat theft. They estimated the value to be approximately $30.00. Upon booking, officers found that Brown had two or more convictions for theft in the past. She was booked for theft under $2,500.00 with two or more convictions.

Shane Lee McCann

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon at 3:59 in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver, Shane Lee McCann, was known to the officers. McCann gave a false name. claiming to be another subject. A warrant check revealed that McCann had a warrant for probation violation. They arrested McCann for Failure to ID as a Fugitive and for the initial warrant of Motion to Revoke his probation. Officers made a vehicle inventory, finding methamphetamine, checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals. They also charged McCann with Possession of Controlled Substances and Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

Monica Lorraine Mitchell

Thursday at 11:00 am, a traffic stop in the 200 block of 16th SE placed officers in contact with several individuals, including Monica Lorraine Mitchell. Officers smelled burning marijuana in the vehicle. They found in Mitchell’s glovebox a bag with numerous credit cards not belonging to Mitchell and charged her with Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information. There were at least ten victims of the stolen credit cards.

Richard Christian Simble

Officers responded Thursday at 4:44 pm to the 1900 block of NE 38th, where they arrested Richard Christian Simble for a terrorist threat to a Family Member. Simble made threatening statements threatening to kill the family member. He admitted to the statements. Due to previous acts of violence, Simble was charged and arrested.

John Allen Simmons, Jr.

Officers received a call at 9:06 Thursday morning of a DWI in the George Wright Homes Area. They made contact with a vehicle matching the suspect description and talked with John Allen Simmons, Jr., who was a passenger. Simmons reportedly had possession of prescription medications for which he had no prescription. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and taken to jail.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested 11 adults, and answered 100 calls for service on Thursday, October 19.