Paris Police Report For Friday, October 6

Chase Alan Aills

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of W. Washington Thursday afternoon at 2:41. This was the second call in as many days reporting that Chase Alan Aills was causing a disturbance. Aills had assaulted a family member. A witness and a videotape were waiting for police, and Aills was uncooperative and belligerent towards officers at the scene. He was arrested and charged with Assault and Family Violence Causing Bodily Injury. Medical personnel evacuated Aills, and officers booked him in jail.

Jaylon Terrell King

At 2:49 Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Jaylon Terrell King at the Lamar County Probation Office on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon from an incident earlier that same day. During that previous incident, King had attempted to strike a victim with his vehicle in the 1800 block of Jackson St. King was taken into custody without incident and placed in jail.

Officers received notification of a vehicle theft Thursday morning at 6:49 in the 3100 block of Mahaffey. Reno Police had already located the vehicle on Pine Mill Rd. They discovered in the car stolen property from several other Burglary of Motor Vehicles from various other vehicles in the city. Someone reported another car stolen from the 4200 block of Castlegate on the same date. Police recovered it at Wade’s Park on E. Price St. There were multiple vehicle burglaries in the city and the Blossom area. Someone took property from the vehicles, including firearms. Evidence was collected at various scenes, indicating that the incidents are connected. The investigation will continue.

Officers made six traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 129 calls for service on Thursday, October 5.