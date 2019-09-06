Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 06)

Cody Fisher | Bradley Caviness

On Thursday, Paris Police Detectives executed a search warrant in the 500-block of NE 34th. They located illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Detectives arrested two of the residents there, Cody Fisher and Bradley Caviness. Both subjects were taken to jail.



Emmitt Holt

Thursday, a Paris Police Officers made contact with Emmitt Holt on a traffic stop in the 400-block of E. Provine. Allegedly, Holt had possession of marijuana/THC. He was placed under arrest for the illegal substance. Officers also found Holt had an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. Holt was taken to jail.



Markeith Perkins

Friday morning, Paris Police Officers made a warrant arrest in the 500-block of W. Houston. Officers arrested Markeith Perkins for five outstanding warrants. Perkins was transported to jail.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested 11 people on in the past twenty-four hours as of Friday morning.