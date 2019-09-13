Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 13)

Brandon Hargis

Officers responded to a man with a gun call in the 1200-block of Cedar. After apprehending the suspect, they discovered that the gun in question was a BB gun. Officers were invited into the house to recover it. While in the house they found narcotics in plain view, which also belonged to Brandon Hargis, the suspect. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

A person notified police of a theft of a trailer, which was missing in the 2100-block of W. Cherry. The black trailer, a 2000 model, Parker brand, is 18 ft long with double axles and is valued at $1,250.00. Investigation continues.

Police responded to an Assault, or Family Violence, at a local health care provider that had occurred at another location. The victim had been assaulted over several days by a family member. The victim was unsure of the exact dates. The investigation continues, and there is no arrest at this time.

Officers responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 400-block of SE 8th. It appeared that the suspect entered the residence through a window and took an Amazon “Freetime” tablet and a jar of change without permission. Officers collected evidence at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.



Chasity Lockhart

Patrol officers worked a shoplifting report in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue. Officers learned that a group of individuals had stolen numerous items from the retail establishment. When the suspects left the store, an employee approached them, and they fled in a vehicle on the lot with a waiting driver. Store employees knew the suspects from previous thefts. Officers were able to stop the subjects in the 6400-block of Lamar Avenue. They were three individuals, one suspect being a juvenile. Officers arrested Chasity Lockhart for Theft with multiple prior convictions as well as several outstanding warrants for traffic and other theft-related crimes. It included a Motion to Revoke Probation for Thefts. Officers also charged her with Exploitation of a Child for utilizing a juvenile to commit retail theft.

Paris Police responded to 132 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Sep 12).