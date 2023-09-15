Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 15)

Joseph Lee Christain

Thursday at 6:07 am, officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Price about a Burglary in Progress. The caller advised that an unknown male had forced entry into their apartment and was trying to assault them. Police located Joseph Lee Christain, a subject matching the description, and known to the officers. Christain refused to provide information as to what had occurred. The victim advised that Christain had shown up at the residence asking for a female, who was not there. Christain then threatened the victim, who closed the door. Christain then attempted to force entry by kicking the door. He then removed a window unit air conditioner from a window and eventually entered. He left after making further threats to the victim as the victim called police. Officers arrested Christain, charging him with Burglary of a Habitation, a Felony. Once at the station, police restrained Christain while searching him for jail.

Abraham Enns

Friday morning at 12:45, Paris Police assisted Lamar County Deputies with a rolling disturbance in the 4200 block of N. Main and contacted Abraham Enns. Enns was operating a vehicle and found to be intoxicated with a firearm. He refused alcohol testing, so a search warrant obtained a blood sample. Officers arrested Enns for DWI and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Lakayla Kendricks

Officers responded to the 600 block of SW 7th about a disturbance Thursday night at 11:37. They took Lakayla Kendricks into custody because she attempted to assault another family member. They had just released Kendricks from Lamar County Jail, where she was for a similar incident. A protective order was on file prohibiting Kendricks from illegal contact with the family member, and Kendricks violated the Criminal Trespassing order for the address. Officers found her hiding in a closet in the residence, took her into custody for Violation of a Protective Order, and returned her to jail.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 113 calls for service on Thursday (Sep 14).