Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 17)

Sybrena Diane Hill

Thursday, Paris Police Officers responded to a call of a stolen purse from the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. The individual took it from a customer who was dining at the business. The complainant alerted police to the thief from a GPS tracking device, and officers made contact with Sybrena Diane Hill at 2300 N. Main. After searching Hill’s vehicle, officers found the purse and its contents, placed Hill under arrest, and charged her with Theft of Property with two or more Prior Convictions and Fraud Use/Poss of Identifying Info. Additionally, they took Hill to jail.

Cary Lee Smith

Thursday, Paris Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300-block of NW 19th. The vehicle failed to stop and continued onto Bonham Street, where the officer stopped it in the 1100-block of Bonham. Police identified the driver as Cary Smith, who had an outstanding warrant for Terroristic Threat. They arrested Smith for evading arrest with a vehicle and transported him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Sep 16).