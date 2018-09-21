Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 21)

Joshua Ray Temple

Paris Police observed a vehicle in the 1100-block of Lamar Ave displaying an expired registration and traveling at a high rate of speed. When the officer attempted to pull them over, the vehicle sped away. After a few blocks, they pulled into a parking lot in the 100-block of E Houston St. The driver, Joshua Ray Temple, 29, of Paris had an outstanding criminal non-support warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested Temple and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest. Temple was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. A passenger in the vehicle was released on scene.

The two women from Marshall that were reported as missing Monday have returned home unharmed and are no longer considered as missing.

Paris Police met with a complainant about an abandoned vehicle in the 1300-block of N. Main Thursday morning. The vehicle was a green Jeep Compass displaying a North Carolina license plate that was reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Owners reported their 2003 red and tan Ford Explorer was stolen Thursday evening. It was in the 1200-block of Cooper St. The owner advised that he had left the keys in the vehicle.

Joshua Ray Allen

Paris Police arrested Joshua Ray Allen, 30, of Paris, at 2:30 pm Thursday on a parole violation warrant. Allen was seen in the 2100 block of W. Cherry and upon confirming the warrant, Allen was transported to the Police Department and booked. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Bobby Dale Berry

Bobby Dale Berry, 43, of Paris, was arrested in the 2500-block of N. Main St on a felony Lamar County probation violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested 14 people Thursday (Sep 20).