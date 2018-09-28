Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 28)

46 mins ago

Chelsia Shaleene Young

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 1500 block of W Campbell St at Just before 5:00 pm Thursday Paris Police worked the report of a vehicle parked behind an abandoned house and a baby was crying. Officers arrested Chelsia Shaleene Young after finding her in possession of synthetic marijuana. A one-year-old child was found in the vehicle. Officers charged Young with possession of a controlled substance along with endangerment of a child. A Child Protective Services worker took possession of the child. The child was not injured or harmed.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday (Sep 27).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     