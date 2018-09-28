Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 28)

Chelsia Shaleene Young

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 1500 block of W Campbell St at Just before 5:00 pm Thursday Paris Police worked the report of a vehicle parked behind an abandoned house and a baby was crying. Officers arrested Chelsia Shaleene Young after finding her in possession of synthetic marijuana. A one-year-old child was found in the vehicle. Officers charged Young with possession of a controlled substance along with endangerment of a child. A Child Protective Services worker took possession of the child. The child was not injured or harmed.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday (Sep 27).