Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 29)

Tyson Fitzgerald

Officers stopped Tyson Fitzgerald in the 10-block of 17th NE and discovered he was intoxicated Thursday night at 8:47. Fitzgerald also had possession of marijuana. He was arrested and charged with both offenses.

Leif Ericson Lindblom

Friday morning at 1:48, officers responded to someone driving into a yard in the 100 block of NE 34. The caller advised they were holding a suspect at gunpoint. The officers arrived at the scene and found Leif Ericson Lindblom standing in the bed of his running pickup parked in the complainant’s yard. The suspect was intoxicated and, after field testing, placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 98 calls for service on Thursday (Sep 28).