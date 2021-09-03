Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 3)

Thomas Bell Miles, Jr.

Officers worked a Welfare Check in the 600-block of Bonham St on an individual in a vehicle in the parking lot. After investigation and checking by medical personnel, they found that Thomas Bell Miles, Jr., was severely intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with DWI and booked without incident.

Archie Draper

Police arrested Archie Draper on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The original incident had occurred previously.

Officers assisting another agency reported to the 3200-block of N. Main and arrested Michael Temple for numerous outstanding Paris Police Department Warrants. They took him to the city jail without incident.

Troy Lee Smith

Officers observed an individual in the early hours of Thursday and did a security check. They contacted Troy Lee Smith and found that he had outstanding warrants for Failure to register as a sex offender.

Paris Police responded to 128 calls for service and made three arrests ending Thursday (Sep 2).