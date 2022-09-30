Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 30)

We have a follow-up to Roderick Dewayne Scales’ arrest on Thursday, Sep 29, when officers attempted to serve his warrant. As officers searched the residence in the 1300-block of NE 20th St., they located and seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles. The investigation continues.

Terry Allan Pace

Officers arrested Terry Allan Pace, 61, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 9:09 am Thursday. Police booked Pace and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Tommorris Deon Gray

At 2:27 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police observed Tommorris Deon Gray, 21, walking in the middle of the road in the 800-block of W. Cherry St. When officers attempted to contact him, Morris ran through an abandoned house and evaded officers. After a short foot chase, Morris was apprehended and found to have numerous warrants for his arrest. It included a felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Officers booked Morris, and he was waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Amanda Lynn McBride

Paris Police observed Amanda Lynn McBride, 40, of Paris, drop a black bag in a yard in the 2300-block of Bonham Thursday night at 11:45. The officer retrieved the bag and found that it contained a small baggie of methamphetamine. The officer questioned McBride about the found bag and arrested her on charges of possessing a controlled substance of less than one gram. They booked McBride and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Sep 29).