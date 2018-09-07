Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 7)

De’Ja Deshawn Pearson

Paris Police arrested De’Ja Deshawn Pearson, 30, of Paris in the 700-block of SW 3rd before 9:00 pm Thursday, and charged her with burglary of a residence. Officers responded to a burglary call in the area, and the complainant observed Pearson enter a house and then leave carrying a backpack. Police found Pearson in possession of numerous prescription pills taken from the residence. They charged her with six counts of possession of a dangerous drug. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Dennis Wayne Bailey

Paris Police worked a possible intoxicated driver in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. After failing to locate the suspect, they were called back and advised that the suspects had stolen one of the employee’s purses. During the investigation, the employee found her property in a dumpster and the suspects in a hotel room. Officers made contact with three people in the room. Police arrested a 40-year-old female of Hugo and charged her with theft after she admitted to taking the purse. They also arrested Dennis Wayne Bailey, 38, of Paris. Bailey was found in possession of THC wax and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a complainant Thursday morning who claimed that an unknown suspect had used their social security number to open a service account in Jacksonville, Texas. That occurred in 2010. The incident is under investigation.

Officers worked a forgery in the 1800-block of Clarksville Thursday afternoon. Reportedly someone had given the clerk two fake $20.00 bills during a transaction. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a possible sex offense that was occurring in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. Reportedly a person was following her around the store making obscene gestures by placing his hands inside his pants and making comments. Police failed to locate the suspect.

Paris Police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday (Sep 6).