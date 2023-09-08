Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 8)

Thursday afternoon at 3:26, the Paris Police Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked an auto-pedestrian accident in the 3200 Block of S. Church. It was in the Chisum ISD parking lot. Paris EMS treated the patient, and Air Evac transported the individual to a medical facility. The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

Thursday at 5:38 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of 19th NE regarding a residence burglary. Unknown subjects had entered the victim’s home through a window and taken a handgun. Officers checked the residence for physical evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made five traffic stops, made no arrests, and answered 97 calls for service for Thursday, (Sep 7).