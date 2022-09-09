Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 9)

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 Thursday afternoon. The 74-year-old victim reported receiving a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company, and they informed him that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with an 18-year-old male about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon at 3:50. The victim reported driving in the 2600-block of E. Hickory just before calling for police assistance. Reportedly, two males stopped him, and one pointed a pistol at him. Officers located the two suspects, and the incident is under investigation.

Jeremy Lynn Smith

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200-block of Lamar Ave at 8:30 Thursday night. Management said a white male had been causing problems with a customer and had walked away from the premesis. Officers located Jeremy Lynn Smith, 43, of Paris, in the 10-block of SE 13th. They arrested Smith, who had possession of methamphetamine. Smith is waiting for a transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

A victim of a vehicle burglary reported that someone had taken a wallet and pistol in the 200-block of N. Collegiate Wednesday evening. While police were taking the report, the victim received a fraud notice that someone was using their credit cards.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Sep 8).