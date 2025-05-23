ETB Hiring Header
Paris Police Report for Friday May 23rd

05/22 – Just before 2 p.m., a caller requested a security check at a residence in the 500 block of W. Sherman St. because people were on the property, and the caller believed they shouldn’t be there. Officers found two men who appeared to be removing metal items from the location. An officer spoke with Kevin Ray Kenemore (46), who admitted working with the other person to remove metal from the property. Kenemore consented to a search of his person, and officers located a small baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine in a pocket of Kenemore’s pants. Kenemore was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance less than one gram and booked into the Paris City Jail without incident.

05/22 – Officers arrested Scott Ervin Barton (59) at an office in the 3900 block of N. Main St. for a Parole Violation Warrant. Barton was transported to the Paris City Jail and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

05/23 – Officers responded to a theft of vehicle call in the 1200 block of NE 20th Street. The caller told officers that her 2024 Honda HR-V was not in the parking lot where she left it, and she thought she may have left the keys in the vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen in the NCIC/TCIC database. Before 8 a.m., on 5/24, the car was found parked in the 800 block of S. Main St. and removed from NCIC/TCIC. The investigation will continue.

