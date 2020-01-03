Paris Police Report For (Jan 3)

Paris Police arrested Jason Jermone Nickeron, 41, of Paris, in the 400-block of Bonham on Thursday afternoon at 4:51. Reportedly, Nickerson had an outstanding federal probation violation warrant. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 600-block of CR 42900 in Reno and found Jose G. Resendiz-Cruz with over four grams of powder cocaine. ResendizCruz was arrested at 10:05 pm on Thursday and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Officers transferred Resendiz-Cruz to the Lamar County Jail.

(No mugshot at this time)

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Jan 2).