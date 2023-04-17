Paris Police Report For Monda (Apr 17)

Trey Harmon

An officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of E. Houston on a traffic violation, and the driver and passenger refused to identify themselves. The passenger was Trey Harmon, who admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle. Hunt County wanted Harmon on an outside agency warrant for a Motion to Revolk Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition, officers located marijuana and a pipe for smoking contraband in the vehicle, and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. The bag containing methamphetamine was either dropped or fell from the door of the car that Harmon exited. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics.

Darren Langford

A traffic stop for a traffic violation in the ten block of Graham St. resulted in the arrest of Darren Langford. Langford had no DL, nor did he have vehicle insurance. Officers also found methamphetamine, and a subsequent search of the vehicle located cocaine. Langford was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.

Sarah Ward

An officer responded to the Adult Probation office where they arrested Sarah Ward on a warrant for Motion to Revolk Probation on a Felony Charge.

Malcolm Xavier Wilson

In a separate incident, officers responded again to the Adult Probation office. They arrested Malcolm Xavier Wilson on a Motion to Revolk warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Hopkins County.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Cedar St. regarding a residential burglary. The suspect(s) made entry through a window and stole numerous household items, including jewelry, makeup, clothing, television sets, electronics, meat from the freezer, canned goods, and a purse. They think the incident occurred early Friday morning, the 14th, and the suspect possibly used a wheelbarrow to haul the items away. The incident is under investigation.

An individual turned in a wallet they found near an ATM in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. The wallet contained the owner’s ID, small cash, and illegal narcotics. The owner still needed to make a report of the loss.

Officers made 64 traffic stops, arrested seven people, and answered 298 calls for service between April 14 and Sunday (Apr 16),