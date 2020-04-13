Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 13)

Alvaro Ambrosio Rios

Officers arrested Alvaro Ambrosio Rios, 31, of Paris, Saturday morning at 3:40, and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member. Reportedly, Rios was intoxicated and assaulted a family member with his hands and then hit the victim with a small chair. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1200-block of NE 20th St at 4:10 pm Thursday. Reportedly, someone had stolen several feet of copper wiring from the construction site. The victim valued it at over $5,000. The incident is under investigation.

Someone took a gun in the 2000-block of Clarksville Friday morning at 8:42. The victim had evidence as to who and when the gun came up missing. Officers later located the suspect and recovered the weapon. The incident is under investigation.

At 2:32 Friday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a forgery at 505 Clarksville St. Allegedly, Wednesday, the pharmacist filled a prescription for two medications. The order was from a doctor in the Dallas area. On Apr 2, 2002, the pharmacist received an e-mail advising that the prescription was fraudulent. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 285 calls for service and arrested four people over the Easter Holiday Weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 12).