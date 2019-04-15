Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 15)

Paris Police responded to a four-car accident in the 500-block of NW Loop 286 Saturday afternoon at 5:53. Reportedly, a 2001 red Ford Expedition, driven by Jacinto Valentin Santiago, 55, of Paris, was driving eastbound on the Loop and veered to the left, crossed the median, and collided head-on with a 2014 white Dodge Ram 2500 driven by a 17-year-old male; also from Paris. After the initial collision, two more vehicles that were westbound were unable to stop. Many injuries were reported, but only two were transported to PRMC for treatment. Santiago is suspected of driving while intoxicated. That investigation is still ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 247 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Apr 14).