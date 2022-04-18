Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 18)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of SE 40th last Thursday morning at 7:49. A woman stated that she was in a vehicle with a male friend when her estranged husband came to the residence. The estranged husband threatened the male with a knife and to run him over with a vehicle. The victim was not at the scene when the officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police were dispatched to the 3100-block of NE Loop 286 at 9:54 Thursday morning about a theft. A known person entered the store at 7:50 am, selected a weed-eater, and left the store without paying. They captured the suspect on surveillance video, and the known suspect has prior theft convictions. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence n the 1000-block of SE 24th. The victim reported they were away and arrived home to find that someone had rummaged through the house and a storage room. The victim could not find anything missing at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Rodarian Montrell Davis

Paris Police arrested Rodarian Montrell Davis, 36, of Paris, in the 500-block of Grand Ave at 10:16 pm last Thursday. Davis was known to have several outstanding felony warrants, including a parole violation warrant, two manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance warrant, tampering or fabricating evidence warrant, and a resisting arrest search or transport warrant. While being booked, Davis had possession of methamphetamine. As a result, they placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Brittany Nicole Thompson

Paris Police responded to the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 Friday morning at 10:26 to check on the welfare of a female passed out in a room. The female answered the door when the officers knocked, and she had several outstanding Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Officers observed drug paraphernalia in the room. A search of the room revealed more than one gram of methamphetamine. They arrested Brittany Nicole Thompson, 33, of Brookston, for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Leon Calvin Massey

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of Grand Ave on Friday afternoon at 2:48 for the front passenger not wearing a safety belt. During the stop, Officers found the driver, Leon Calvin Massey, 67, of Paris, had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. Massey was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance. The front passenger had an outstanding misdemeanor probation violation warrant and pills that they did not have a prescription to possess. They transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Naomi Brooks Roberts

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3900-block of Lamar Ave on Saturday morning at 2:06. Officers encountered a female who was intoxicated and yelling obscenities at other patrons. As the officers arrested her, she spat at two officers and resisted arrest. She also struck one of the officers with her fist and kicked him. As a result, they charged Naomi Brooks Roberts, 34, of Paris, with assault on a public servant, two counts of harassment, resisting arrest, search or transport, and public intoxication and placed her in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 200-block of N. Collegiate Dr. at 8:11 am Saturday about a business burglary. The owner reported that someone had shattered the front door glass to gain entry. The owner could not locate anything missing. While searching the area, officers found a second business had the front door shattered. The owner stated someone took money from the cash register. The investigations continue.

Justin Michael King

Paris Police responded three times within two hours to a residence in the 200-block of NE 20th about a burglary of a building. The owners reported that the same person had been captured on surveillance cameras each time, entering a shed in the back of the residence and taking items. They identified the person as Justin Michael King, 26, of Paris. Officers located King in the 1700-block of Maple at about 2:11 pm, and the officer attempted to stop King for questioning. King evaded the officer and fled on a bicycle. They apprehended King in the 300-block of SW 13th and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. They added three counts of burglary of a building and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Cristian Montano

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1700-block of Hubbard St at 8:54 pm Saturday. Officers made contact with Cristian Montano, 29. He had discharged a pistol three times inside his apartment, with a bullet entering a neighboring apartment. Montano was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to 306 calls for service and arrested 14 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 17).