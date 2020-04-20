Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 21)

Justin Devante Ware

Police arrested Justin Devante Ware, 27, of Nashville, Arkansas, Sunday morning at 5:33 in the 3000-block of Clarksville. Officers had responded to a disturbance, and Ware ran. Officers caught and arrested Ware and found him in possession of a firearm. Ware also had a felony conviction and was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Ware was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Cedar Friday morning at 9:27. The victim reported that someone had taken a 2011 Jeep sometime during the night. The victim said that the keys were in the vehicle. At 1:57 pm Friday, the police recovered the Jeep in the 200-block of NW 3rd St. The incident is under investigation.

At 8:47 am on Saturday, Officers responded to the 2600-block of Lamar about a found property call. Officers were given a debit card and other personal items. Officers made contact with the owner, and they reported that someone stole their 2012 Toyota Camry sometime between 9:00 pm and 7:00 am Saturday. The victim was behind on payments and thought it was repossessed. Police later found the Toyota in the 2100-block of Bonham St. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 10-block of SW 2nd Saturday morning at 10:15. The owner claimed that someone had entered the business through a window and taken tools. The incident is under investigation.

The owner of a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra reported it stolen at 10:49 am on Saturday from the 500-block of NE 34th St. The owner said that he left the keys in the vehicle and that it was unlocked. The car was located later that day in the George Wright Homes complex. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested four persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 19).