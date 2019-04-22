Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 22)

Brandy Wayne Flowers | Kevin Anderson | Sauna Ward

Last Friday, officers Detectives of the Paris Police Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle near the intersection of NW 19th and Loop 286. Brandy Wayne Flowers, driver, Kevin Anderson, and Sauna Ward were all found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. All three were arrested and transported to the Police Department. They were booked and later taken to Lamar County Sheriffs Office.

Dustin Batchelor

An officer located a car parked in the intersection of Evergreen and S. Church St. Dustin Batchelor, was found intoxicated, arrested, and charged with habitual DWI.

Benjamin Bethal

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Long St. and reportedly found Benjamin Bethal intoxicated. He had allegedly assaulted a family member and had possibly broken their arm. He was charged with PI and Assault Family Violence with Bodily Injury.

Nancy Bowden

Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Martin Luther King in regards to a driver who had hit another vehicle and was trying to leave the scene. They found the driver, Nancy Bowden, intoxicated. She was arrested for DWI.

Frenzell Frazier

Officers were dispatched to 4200-N. Main where they met with Frenzell Frazier. He had assaulted his girlfriend, who had apparent injuries. Frazier was arrested for Assault with bodily injury Family Violence.

Jose Gomez

Upon responding to a car going the wrong way in the 3300-block of the SE Loop, Officers stopped the vehicle driven by Jose Gomez. Gomez was intoxicated and arrested for DWI.

Jamie Johnson

A welfare check in the 3500-block of Pine Mill Road resulted in the arrest of Jamie Johnson for possession of narcotics. Johnson was found in possession of narcotics. She was charged with possession.

Donavon Vizina

An officer conducted a traffic stop at N. Main and Loop 286 and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed marijuana, a handgun, other narcotics, and assorted paraphernalia. The driver, Donavon Vizina, was arrested on narcotics-related charges.

Paris Police responded to 403 Calls for service and made 25 arrests between Friday (Apr 19 and Monday (Apr 220).