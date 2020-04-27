Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 27)

Robert Derrel Coulter, Jr.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business that was in progress in the 3600-block of Lamar Ave at 3:27 am Sunday. The caller advised that a male was attempting to pry the front doors open. Officers located Robert Derrel Coulter, Jr., 34, of Deport, Texas, at the front door of the business. Officers found Coulter in possession of methamphetamine and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested four persons over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Apr 26).

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2100-block of E. Price Saturday night at 8:47. The driver of a red Suzuki motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 39-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet, and paramedics took him to PRMC due to severe trauma. They later flew the driver to Medical City Plano. The report indicates that alcohol was a contributing factor in the cause of the accident.

Sunday morning at 1:27, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Stone Ave. Reportedly, a 22-year-old male had strangled a 21-year-old female during an argument. The male had fled the scene before officers arrived, and the victim did not seek medical treatment. The investigation continues.