Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 29)

Otis Lewis Patterson

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 2800-block of Lamar Ave Friday afternoon at 2:31 for a passenger not wearing a safety belt. During the stop, K-9 Cupa alerted to narcotics being in the vehicle. Officers located more than four grams of methamphetamine. They arrested was Otis Lewis Patterson, 51, and charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a victim of an assault in the 2200-block of Clarksville Friday afternoon at 2:28. Reportedly, the victim got into a vehicle with a known female and was riding around when an altercation began. The victim advised officers that the driver would not let her out or slow down long enough to get out. The victim exited the vehicle at Clarksville and SE 24th after being sprayed with mace. The victim then advised that she thought that the suspect was attempting to strike her with the car. The incident is under investigation.

Devonta Qukashawn Brown

Paris Police initiated another traffic stop in the 700-block of SE 13th Friday afternoon at 4:36 for expired registration. The driver, Devonta Qukashawn Brown, 24, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with unauthorized absence from a correctional facility and several traffic warrants. Brown was also in possession of marijuana. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Timothy Lynn Samis

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal in the 400-block of SE 14th Saturday morning at 11:02. The officer smelled an odor emitting from the car and located marijuana, and four Vape cartridges that contained tetrahydrocannabinol oil. The driver, Timothy Lynn Samis, of Reno, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to assist emergency medical services in the 2600-block of W. Houston Saturday afternoon at 4:58. Reportedly, a 49-year-old victim advised that she had been choked and assaulted by Timothy Len Shehan, 55, with whom she lives. Shahan was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Jason Don Prunty

Paris Police observed Jason Don Prunty, 36, of Paris, driving a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 13th Saturday afternoon at 5:57. The officer knew that Prunty had outstanding warrants for his arrest. When the officer attempted to pull Prunty over, and he accelerated and tried to elude the officer. Prunty stopped in the 1700-block of Pine Bluff St. and the officer arrested and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle along with the traffic offenses. Prunty is waiting transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Samantha Shanta Dillard

Paris Police responded to a call of a theft that had occurred in the 3500-block of Lamar Saturday evening at 8:12. The caller advised that a black female had entered a silver passenger vehicle and witnesses were following. Police located them as they passed the Police Department and when an officer attempted to stop them, they refused and accelerated. After a short pursuit, the vehicle wrecked and the suspect, Samantha Shanta Dillard, 40, was apprehended. She had possession of over $600 in stolen merchandise. Officers charged her with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions along with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. Dillard is in the Lamar County Jail.

Gregory Lee Austin

Paris Police arrested Gregory Lee Austin, 43, of Clarksville, Texas, at 7:49 Sunday evening in the 3700-block of Bonham St on a parole violation warrant. He is in the Lamar County Jail.



Holland Evette Bell | Kenyon Kereem Adbul Bell

Kenyon Kereem Abdul Bell, 37, and Holland Evette Bell, 29, were arrested in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave on Friday on warrants charging them with abandon or endanger a child by criminal neglect. The warrant stemmed from an investigation on April 9, 2019, where officers arrested Kenyon at his residence on drug-related charges and children were present in the house. Holland Bell was found to have outstanding felony warrants charging her with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams and possession of more than five pounds of marijuana. Both are in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 308 calls for service and arrested 26 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 28).